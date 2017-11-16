Of Passion, Padmavati & Bhansali

The beauty, the passion, the romance and the tragedy of the character grew in his mind to take shape of themagnum opus that is now giving him so much trouble

Bhansali has a long standing fascination with Padmavati. It is an obsession that has lain latent for 28 years to be precise. The year was 1988 when Bhansali first met Padmavati, through Shyam Benegal. The beauty, the passion, the romance and the tragedy of the character grew in his mind to take shape of themagnum opus that is now giving him so much trouble.

Not many know that Sanjay Leela Bhansali, then going by the name of SanjayBhansali was the editor of the episodes featuring Padmavati. The role of Khilji was played by the late Om Puri. While Padmavati was played by Seema Kelkar while Rana Ratan Singh by Rajendra Gupta.

The portrayal and storyline by Benegal is dignified and subdued and ends on the point where Gora and Badal manage to get Rana Ratan Singh freed from Khilji. It goes on to talk about the Moughal Sultanete, but does not touch upon the later battle and subsequent jauhar.

Bhansali had last week released a video and made an impassioned appeal in favour of the film. He had said, “I have always been inspired by the character of Padmavati”. This can now be understood as his association does goes back to almost three days. The fifty plus Bhansali was then in his mid-twenties and the story of Padmavati had been imprinted on the mind of the editor of the magnum opus series.

Agreed his association is old, but seeing the way Khilji dons a most unturkish costume, can one disregard the fact that with Padmavati too his imagination could run rife. After all he has had three decades to nurture his version of the valiant queen of Chittorgarh.