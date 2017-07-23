Makers release first teaser of `Westworld` season two at Comic Con

The first footage from the second season of sci-fi thriller ?

The first footage from the second season of sci-fi thriller ?Westworld? was released at the Comic-Con.

Among the brief collections of images fans were treated to, Bernard (Jeffrey Wright) stands beside a river next to a dead tiger. In another, Delores (Evan Rachel Wood) and a man who appears to be Teddy (James Marsden) ride through a field on horseback, gunning down a group that is running from them.

The production of the television series had just begun earlier this month but HBO blew the lid off nonetheless.

?My perception of reality has shifted significantly since I started doing this,? showrunner Jonathan Nolan said at the show?s Comic-Con panel, reports Entertainment Weekly.

?I?m convinced we must be in a simulation of some kind. I just did a tequila shot with Ed Harris in a parking garage at Comic-Con.?

The series recently was nominated for 22 Emmy Awards, making it and ?Saturday Night Live? the most-nominated shows of 2017. In addition, Jonathan Tucker and Neil Jackson have both been cast in Season two.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)