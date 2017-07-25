Bieber's manager apologises for singer's tour cancellation

Justin Bieber's manager Scooter Braun has apologised to fans after the pop star cancelled the rest of his Purpose World Tour.

Bieber has performed more than 150 shows since the tour promoting his 2015 album Purpose began in March 2016.

He was scheduled to perform nine concerts in North America, as well as six shows in Asia but decided to scrap all of them due to "unforeseen circumstances".

Now in an Instagram post, Braun said the entire crew, including Bieber, was sorry for the inconvenience caused to the fans.

"...To those that won't be able to see it (show), on behalf of myself, Justin, and the team, we are sorry. That was never our intent. But a man's soul and well being I truly care about came first and We must all respect and honour that.

"Justin will be back and I know he looks forward to performing for you and with you all again. One chapter ends and another begins. Thank you again," he wrote.

However, the 23-year-old singer is yet comment.

