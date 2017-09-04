Speak up Delhi: No respite from unruly auto drivers as police, govt fail to act

Even after the AAP government launched its helpline — 011 42400400 — and the Delhi Police's tall claims of reining in unruly autorickshaws in the Capital, TSR (three -wheeler scooter rickshaw) drivers continue to fleece and refuse fare to commuters.

The government had launched the helpline for commuters in distress to lodge complaints against errant drivers. Autorickshaw drivers refuse to ply on routes except those set by them. Too often, they even refuse to follow the fare meter and fleece commuters by overcharging.

Two years ago, the Delhi Traffic Police had launched the 'halt-n-go' scheme to 'decongest' routes along major Metro stations such as Malviya Nagar and Saket. Autorickshaws throng Metro stations making a mess outside resulting in long traffic snarls.

The initiative launched in 2016 by former Special Commissioner of Police (traffic) Dharmendra Kumar has seen little or no implementation after his tenure got over.

The police had identified 14 such 'choke points' to streamline the rush of commercial vehicles outside busy Metro stations including Hauz Khas, Malviya Nagar, INA, Moolchand and Kailash Colony, among others.

The plan to decongest these stations was made along the lines of the traffic management system at IGI Airport, where there are separate points for taxis and TSRs. These vehicles are parked in a queue and start moving as passengers start taking their services.

However, the 25-30 member team of traffic marshals deployed at different Metro stations to regulate traffic and vehicles cannot be seen anymore.

"Earlier, there were traffic cops managing autorickshaw drivers and the traffic on the road from Hauz Khas to Panchsheel was smooth for a while but the situation is back to square one. Now, travelling on same stretch takes almost 20 minutes during peak hours," said Shalini Singh, a commuter living in Saket. The road along Hauz Khas Metro station road is further narrowed down due to the Delhi Metro construction work.

"We are revamping the scheme as we are now looking at decongesting around 44 stretches which have different problems. The issue at Metro stations and aligning routes will be addressed under it," a senior traffic officer said.

FINDING A SOLUTION

In 2010, the Delhi High Court had asked the government and Delhi Police to make a list of halt-and-go stands for autorickshaws.

The idea was to designate places where autorickshaws could park instead of occupying space on roads.

The list of 402 stands distributed in 39 circles included Lajpat Nagar, Hauz Khas, Mehrauli, Raja Garden.

EXPERT SPEAK

Autorickshaws parked haphazardly, especially outside Metro stations create a mess. There is no segregation from the moving traffic while they are waiting or picking and dropping passengers despite designated halt-n-go points. Also, they fleece passengers which is a big issue. There is no system of monitoring here. In places like Malaysia and Shanghai, such vehicles are segregated and there is a system to determine the fare. A policy must be put in place to regulate them.

—S Velmurugan, Senior Principal Scientist and (Former Head), Traffic Engineering and Safety Division, CRRI (Central Road Research Institute)

PEOPLE SPEAK

We really suffer a lot. We bargain every day. When it rains, they charge almost double at times. My office is hardly 4 km away from my home and they charge me around Rs 80. If we bargain too much, they take on one more passenger, which is not supposed to happen.

—Sakshi Saxena

I think autorickshaws overcharge people according to their need. For example, if they do not want to go where we want to go, they overcharge. I think few fluctuations are fine and can be dealt with but there shouldn't be major changes.

—Khyati Mittal

Delhi autos charge us 90 per cent more than Ola and Uber. We really don't know on what basis they do this. It becomes difficult for commuters to travel ?in autorickshaws. All this is happening because most of us don't know how to use Ola and Uber.

—Shivam Shinghal

There are apps like Ola, Uber anf Jugnoo. We can book autos through these apps, and the charges are according to the distance. So there is no other way the auto will overcharge you. So, now they think twice before overcharging a passenger.

—Saahiil Sharma

I prefer Ola or Uber cab as they are affordable and you can specify a location. Mostly, it is a headache to make the auto driver understand where I want to go. Then they will either reject or overcharge you. The drop never follows the meter and charge according to their will.

—Ronaq Sharma

Earlier auto drivers would charge exorbitantly but after Ola and Uber, charges have been streamlined and they use meters. If they don't have meters, they charge a round figure which is the same. Quality of service has a lot of scope for improvement though.

—Gitansh Anand