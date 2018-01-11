Smoking drills holes in Delhiites' pockets as cops slap fines

Why are you endangering non smokers? This was the attitude the Delhi Police had as it caught and fined smokers in South Delhi on Wednesday in South Delhi for smoking in public places.

Caught unawares by the drive launched by the Delhi Police, many people who were smoking casually at market places, bus stands, metro stations in South Delhi had to shell out Rs 200 for smoking in a public place.

"People need to be sensitised about the discomfort caused to others while they are smoking in public areas. Such drives will continue in future till the time we see a perceptible change," said Romil Baaniya, Deputy Commissioner of Police, South.

The drive was part of a four day drive in South Delhi where 2,755 smokers were challaned for smoking in public places. They were fined under Section 4 (prohibition of smoking in public places) and Section 6 (prohibition of tobacco products to minors).

"South East district police challaned over five thousand people for smoking in public places," said Chinmoy Biswal, DCP, SOuth- EAST

Around 95 per cent of the challans were done under section 4 and around five per cent were under section 6.

According to data shared by the Delhi Police around eight out of ten non-smokers suffer because of passive smoking.

Meanwhile, a team of South East District police raided areas like Nehru Place and Lajpat Nagar market and slapped a fine of Rs. 200 on those caught smoking in public areas.

As per the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act COTPA 2003, smoking in public places is banned.

The COTPA also bans all forms of advertising and promotion of tobacco products.