See pic: Virender Sehwag shares a picture of India’s cricketing heroes and the internet can’t get enough

Former India batsman Virender Sehwag on Friday shared a picture on Twitter with members of the Indian women’s cricket team that recently made it to the finals of the ICC Women’s World Cup in England.

The picture that has Sehwag sitting with Harmanpreet Kaur, Veda Krishnamurthy, Jhulan Goswami, Ekta Bisht, Poonam Yadav, and Rajeshwari Gayakwad, has the caption, “What a joy and pleasure to meet these wonderful girls who make us so proud. @ImHarmanpreet , @vedakmurthy08 Jhulan, Ekta,Poonam & Rajeshwari.”

What a joy and pleasure to meet these wonderful girls who make us so proud.@ImHarmanpreet , @vedakmurthy08 Jhulan, Ekta,Poonam & Rajeshwari pic.twitter.com/2oG1oXbHvf — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 4, 2017

The Indian women’s cricket team had a wonderful start to their World Cup campaign defeating hosts and eventual champions England in their opening game, and winning four consecutive games. A little scare in the middle, thanks to losses to Australia and South Africa, left Mithali Raj’s girls in a must-win game against New Zealand, which they did in style.

And then in the semfinals, Harmanpreet Kaur’s heroics took India to the finals against England, where they lost by nine runs.