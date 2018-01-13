Amazon's Jeff Bezos donates $33 million to provide college scholarships to immigrant students

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, who recently became the world's richest man had donated around $33 million to a non-profit organization Dreamers.

TheDream.Us is an organization working towards college access for undocumented immigrants, who had been granted stay in the United stated the presidentship of Barack Obama.

TheDream.Us said that the donation made by Jeff Bezos and his wife MacKenzie is the biggest charity money they received ever and will fund 1,000 scholarships.

"My dad came to the U.S. when he was 16 as part of Operation Pedro Pan," Bezos said.

"He landed in this country alone and unable to speak English. With a lot of grit and determination – and the help of some remarkable organizations in Delaware – my dad became an outstanding citizen, and he continues to give back to the country that he feels blessed him in so many ways."

Amazon's founder, Jeff Bezos, had recently became the richest man in the world with net worth of a whopping $105 billion.

Bloomberg's Billionaire Index reported Bezos to have earned close to $6.1 billion in the first five trading days of the year.

Bezos now stands ahead of Microsoft's Bill Gates who's worth $93.3 billion and stands second on the list.

Bezos net worth continues to soar with Amazon's shares growing at lightning pace.

The online retail giant saw a jump of close to 56% in its share in the year 2017.

In just five days of trading in 2018, Amazon's share has already seen a hike of 6.6%.

Although Microsoft's founder, Bill Gates, now stands behind in terms of net worth, experts point at his charity funding and philanthropist projects where a chunk of his wealth is invested.

According to reports, Gates has given away shares and stocks worth nearly $60 billion in the past few decades.

Combining the same with his current value of assets would skyrocket his worth to nearly $150 billion.