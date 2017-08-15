Kamal Haasan reveals when his domestic help tried to kidnap his daughter for ransom!

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan is a doting father to two daughters, Akshara and Shruti. The actor recently revealed that his film Mahanadi, that released in the year 1994, was based on an incident which actually took place in his real life.

In an conversation with the Hindustan Times, Haasan elaborated the incident when his domestic help had tried to kidnap one of his daughters. Turns out that Haasan got to know about the plan and before it could have been executed, he managed to protect his daughters. He added that it was this shocking incident that instigated him to write Mahanadi.

He was quoted as saying, "I have never spoken of what prompted me to write Mahanadi. Now my daughters are old enough to understand the ways of this world I can… My household help, all of them, conspired to kidnap my daughter for ransom. They even did a dry run. By accident I discovered their plan. I was angry, unnerved and ready to kill for my baby’s safety. But I saw sense in time. I was to write a new script and I kept delaying it for a month. Later when I sat down to write, the script wrote itself…maybe assisted by my fear, apprehension and paranoia.”

The movie went on to become one of the highly acclaimed films of the year. Mahanadi was directed by Santhana Bharathi.