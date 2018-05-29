Kajol joins 'The Incredibles 2' family and we can't keep calm

It's always exciting to watch Bollywood stars voicing characters of Hollywood film in India. After Ranveer Singh created a stir by turning into foul-mouthed superhero in Deadpool 2, Kajol has become a part of 'The Incredibles' family.

The 43-year-old actress has become the voice of Elasticgirl in the desi version of 'Incredibles 2'. Kajol made the big announcement on Twitter with a video of her entering the dubbing studio and wrote 'Just wait and watch'. But just like us even the actress can't keep calm and said there are so many moments in the film that she can relate too. Mother of two told IANS, "Incredibles 2 brings to us a heart-warming tale of a family that is like us. But yet they are different. There were so many moments in the story that I could relate with and I knew I had to join the fun." She further said, "I am really excited to be a part of the family of Supers and contribute to this fun feature in my own special way," added Kajol.

Remember, Kajol's on-screen hero Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan had done the voiceover for the Hindi version - The Incredibles, which released in Hindi as 'Hum Hain Lajawab'

Twenty years after 'The Incredibles' entertained the audience on the big screen, the sequel also revolves around Parr family and their adventures in balancing superhero powers and a normal life. This time they have a new member in the family to add to the madness.

Bikram Duggal, Head Studio Entertainment of Disney India, said that Kajol's presence will add to the film's appeal. He told IANS, "The wonderful stories and lovable characters from Disney Pixar have always held a special place in the hearts of millions of Indian fans. With Kajol as Helen aka Elastigirl, Incredibles 2 will definitely appeal to newer audiences and families-at-large."

The film is all set to release on June 22nd 2018.