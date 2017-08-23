In Pics: Remember Sadhana Singh aka Gunja from the film 'Nadiya Ke Paar'? Here's how she looks now!

The actress had bid goodbye to the film industry all of a sudden and got busy in her family life...

Bollywood actress Sadhana Singh, who shot to fame and popularity after portraying the character of Gunja in the Sooraj Barjatya film Nadiya Ke Paar, actually belongs to a small village in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. Her role of the sweet and simple Gunja is still etched in the memories of her fans. The actress who had gathered immense appreciation and fan following post the film, looks nothing like what she did earlier.

The yesteryear actress posted some of her recent pictures on her Facebook account and going by those, she definitely has aged gracefully. Apparently, she had never thought of becoming an actress. Several reports suggest that she had gone to watch the shooting of a film when Sooraj Barjatya happened to spot her and she was chosen to be the actress in Nadiya Ke Paar.

The movie went on to become a blockbuster. Post that, wherever Sadhana went, people would call her by the name of Gunja. Reportedly, the inhabitants of the village where Nadiya Ke Paar was shot, were in tears when the shooting of the film got over.

Apart from Nadiya Ke Paar, the actress was also seen in films like, Piya Milan, Sasural, Falak, Paapi Sansar among others but she suddenly disappeared from the industry and became a homemaker, as per reports. Back then she had stated that she wasn't getting the kind of roles she wanted as those kind of movies were no longer being made.

