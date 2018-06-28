'Hey Salman Khan how you doing', When a Bollywood fan in Glasgow confused Amitabh Bachchan for the Race 3 actor

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is currently shooting Sujoy Ghosh's next film 'Badla' in Glasgow with Taapsee Pannu. The veteran actor has been keeping his fans abreast with the daily happenings of his stay in the Scottish Lowlands through socila media. He has been quite regularly sharing pictures from the sets of the film on his blog and twitter.

On June 28th, Big B took to Twitter to share a rather amusing incident of his life with his followers which appearently took place on the streets of Glasgow. Mr. Bachchan revealed that he was mistaken for Salman Khan when he was taking a stroll in the city. Here's what he wrote - "I walk the street of Glasgow by myself .. until a car drives by and occupant yells out .. 'hey Salman Khan how you doin' ..?"

T 2850 - I walk the street of Glasgow by myself .. until a car drives by and occupant yells out .. " hey Salman Khan how you doin' .. " pic.twitter.com/RJ5neJXBaj — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 27, 2018

Talking about his fans in Glasgow, Amitabh Bachchan had earlier written on his blog, "… and the attention of the fans here in distant land .. so warm hearted and sublime .." After this incident, we are not sure whether the actor would like to describe them in a similar manner anymore. Can't wait to hear Salman Khan's reaction on this!