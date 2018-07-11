After masturbation scenes of Swara Bhasker and Kiara Advani, sale of sex toys for women witnesses a sharp increase

The movies Veere Di Wedding and Lust Stories have been grabbing the eyeballs for the masturbation scenes of their female characters, ever since their release. While Veere Di Wedding had Swara Bhasker pleasuring herself using a sex toy in the absence of her husband, Karan Johar's short film in Lust Stories had not one, but two similar scenes. While one had Neha Dhupia using a vibrator in school library, the other one had Kiara Advani's character finally getting some 'action' albeit in front of her in-laws and husband.

While Veere Di Wedding sparked a debate and Swara also got massively trolled for the said scene, nevertheless, it did initiate a dialogue about women's sexuality and their right to pleasure themselves, Lust Stories on the other hand, was instrumental in taking the conversation a step further.

Now, looks like both these movies have managed to make a certain section of women in India more curious about the use of sex toys. A report on International Business Times India suggests that the sale of sex toys for Indian women increased by about 44% in the month of June for an online store called IMBesharam.com. It is notable that both Veere Di Wedding and Lust Stories released in that very month. While VDW hit the theatres on June 1, Lust Stories began streaming on Netflix from June 15.

The report states, "According to the data, although the female traffic on the website increased by just 1 percent, their spending rose by 44 percent. Interestingly, highest sales for this month from female traffic on the website happened from June 15, right after the release of Lust Stories."

The portal further adds that Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, Pune and New Delhi are the top five cities in India that recorded the highest sales in sex toys for women in June on the said website.