State makes police verification of school staff mandatory

School authorities say the guidelines have likely been issued in the wake of the Ryan murder case

In the wake of rising concerns over security in schools following the Ryan incident, the state education department has issued a list of rules. Schools across the city have been tasked with adhering to these assignments which includes getting police verification of teachers and support staff.

While there has been no clarity on why the department has issued a list in the middle of the session, most believe this is in response to the Ryan International murder case in Delhi.

When DNA poke to several school authorities, they confirmed the same. Anisha Shaikh, Principal of FD High School in Jamalpur, said, "Being a girls school, we have stringent rules that we have been following for many years. We have nearly 1,500 girls studying here and their safety is our responsibility. We have recently been issued a list of rules to be followed by the state government. While we have already been following most of them, there are some that are new. For example, the government wants us to issue smart cards to the teachers. Not just smart cards, schools have also been asked to do a police verification of all the staff, including teachers. This has probably been done after taking a learning from the Delhi school murder."

Speaking about the kind of rules they have been following, she said, "A card containing the personal details of the parents have been issued to them, to help us verify. In case there's an emergency and the child needs to be released before school ends, displaying this card will become mandatory.

Many a times, students wish to venture outside the school premises to get lunch. To stop this, we have opened a canteen inside the school where healthy snacks are available. Apart from this, we have installed a box in our lobby area that reads as 'We Listen', in which students who are unable to express themselves or voice their concerns in public, can easily do so."

Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasma confirmed this and said, "Ensuring the safety of the students is our prime concern.

We had also celebrated safety week in schools recently." District Education Officer Navneet Mehta was not available for a comment.

