People of N Guj are fighters: CM

After deciding to skip his birthday celebrations on Wednesday, Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani dedicated his day to the flood victims of Patan and Banaskantha. Rupani, who turned 56, started his day with a visit to the Jain pilgrim temple at Shankheshwar in the flood-affected district of Patan and sought blessings from Lord Mahavir and Jain monks. Meanwhile, the state government also authorised the distribution of Rs9.19 crore among the affected in the region.

Rupani visited Nanodar, Kanethi and Gol villages of Banaskantha and met with the flood-affected families here. He also informed them of the relief works being carried out by the state government and district authorities and sought their suggestions for the same.

Addressing the locals, Rupani said, “I see God in human beings, as I am because of them. I saw the tough fight these people gave to the circumstances and saw them win with just sheer willpower. Spending my birthday with these people will be a lifelong memory for me.”

Talking about relief operations, the CM said, “We are looking at diverting the flow of rivers which flooded this area towards the little desert of Kutch. The state government will appoint experts to conduct a study on this and prepare a feasibility report.”

Meanwhile, relief teams have disposed of 5,000 tonnes of muck and 12 lakh litres of slurry from north Gujarat. As many as 1.68 lakh affected people were paid cash doles of Rs9.19 crore, while over 20,000 families were provided assistance of Rs8.79 crore to buy home appliances.

Rupani was accompanied by his wife on the fourth day of his stay in the flood-hit areas of north Gujarat.

INTO THE CHIEF MINISTER’S RELIEF FUND

Different organisations across Gujarat have donated a total of Rs7.54 crore into the Chief Ministers Relief Fund. A forum of real estate developers – CREDAI – donated Rs2.50 crore, while IFFCO donated Rs1 crore. Employees of Gujarat University, the Surat civic body, the Surat district authority, the Surat Jain Sangh and APMC-Unjha donated Rs61 lakh each. The CM appreciated this generous response from the Gujarati community.