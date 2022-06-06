Search icon
Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Shivangi Joshi's hot photos set internet ablaze

Take a look at Shibangi Joshi's sexy photos here.

  Jun 06, 2022, 08:28 PM IST

As the participants begin filming for Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12, some have uploaded photos from their first day on set with the show's daring host, Rohit Shetty. Shivangi Joshi is one of them. The actress is a well-known celebrity, and we'll be looking at her hot photos today.

1. Shivangi Joshi in deep neck top

Shivangi Joshi wore a beige coloured deep neck top that looked fantastic on her.

2. Shivangi Joshi poses in crop top and mini skirt

Shivangi Joshi posted a picture of herself in a crop top and a little skirt.

3. Shivangi Joshi stuns in black co-ord set

Shivangi Joshi shared images on Instagram of herself wearing a black co-ord set and posing.

4. Shivangi Joshi looks gorgeous in frill dress

Shivangi Joshi is dressed in a lovely ruffled dress. She wore her hair in a half-bun and posed nicely for the camera.

5. Shivangi Joshi looks breathtaking in pink dress

Shivangi Joshi is dressed in a beautiful pink dress with a balloon sleeve on one arm.

6. Shivangi Joshi looks hot in printed co-ord set

Shivangi Joshi shared images of herself wearing a printed co-ord set on Instagram. She is seen posing in a desert setting.

