Who is Kinsey Wolanski: Champions League pitch-invader steals the show at UCL final
The Champions League final between Liverpool and Tottenham was briefly halted by a pitch invader named Kinsey Wolanski.
- DNA Web Team
- Jun 2, 2019, 06:10 AM IST
Many are calling the UEFA Champions League final between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur one of the 'most boring ever'. While this may be debatable but there is no doubt there were not many memorable moments in the first half after Mohamed Salah put Liverpool ahead from the penalty spot after just two minutes.
However, there was one moment that everyone's attention and it was a pitch invasion during the UCL final match. A female pitch-invader interrupted the first half in the 18th minute of the fist half.
The pitch-invader, who was dressed in a swimsuit, entered the pitch after evading stewards and managed to run past the players towards the centre of the pitch. The referee halted the game before she was caught and dragged away by the stewards. She is believed to be Kinsey Wolanski, a model and the girlfriend of the Youtube prankster.
1. Who is Kinsey Wolanski
Kinsey Wolanski is the girlfriend of the Youtube prankster Vitaly Zdorovetskiy, who invaded the 2014 World Cup Final, and is banned from major sporting events for his antics. Zdorovetskiy's whose adult website Vitaly Uncensored has over 1 crore followers. (Image: Reuters)
2. Stunt for Vitaly Uncensored!
Kinsey Wolanski was sporting the the branding of the website Vitaly Uncensored across her chest as she sprinted across the Wanda Metropolitano pitch. (Image: Reuters)
3. The match was stopped briefly
The referee halted the game as players looked a little shocked and bemused at this interruption. Here's is a video of the whole incident posted by Kinsey on her instagram page:
4. Kinsey Wolanski was taken away by stewards
Kinsey Wolanski was taken away by stewards and reprimanded for her actions, and she is likely to face a ban from sporting events along with her boyfriend.
