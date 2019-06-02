Who is Kinsey Wolanski: Champions League pitch-invader steals the show at UCL final

The Champions League final between Liverpool and Tottenham was briefly halted by a pitch invader named Kinsey Wolanski.

Many are calling the UEFA Champions League final between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur one of the 'most boring ever'. While this may be debatable but there is no doubt there were not many memorable moments in the first half after Mohamed Salah put Liverpool ahead from the penalty spot after just two minutes.

However, there was one moment that everyone's attention and it was a pitch invasion during the UCL final match. A female pitch-invader interrupted the first half in the 18th minute of the fist half.

The pitch-invader, who was dressed in a swimsuit, entered the pitch after evading stewards and managed to run past the players towards the centre of the pitch. The referee halted the game before she was caught and dragged away by the stewards. She is believed to be Kinsey Wolanski, a model and the girlfriend of the Youtube prankster.