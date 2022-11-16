Research: Obesity-related gut damage may worsen asthma symptoms

According to research that will be presented at the Society for Endocrinology annual meeting in Harrogate, changes in gut function brought on by weight gain are connected to an increase in the severity of asthma. According to the study, gaining weight is significantly associated with greater levels of inflammation, symptoms of gut permeability, and less effective asthma management. These results not only point to weight loss as a potential treatment option for patients with severe asthma symptoms but also highlight the stomach as a potential additional therapeutic target for enhancing asthma control in obese patients. It has been demonstrated in the past that gaining weight changes the makeup of the bacteria in the gut, which may increase gut permeability. A "leaky gut" can let dangerous germs into the bloodstream, causing inflammatory reactions all across the body.