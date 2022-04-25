Search icon
Tired of chemical based products? Protect your hair naturally this summer

Hair is less likely to be damaged when homemade hair masks are applied.

  Apr 25, 2022, 11:14 PM IST

Hair, like the body and skin, requires hydration during the summer season. As a result, providing hair with the hydration it requires is a healthy habit. Chemical-based products can act as fire fuel, however, natural methods can be used instead. Hair is less likely to be damaged when homemade hair masks are applied. Let's have a look at some simple and natural techniques to keep your hair healthier this summer.

 

 

 

1. Egg Mask

Egg Mask
Egg being high source of protein is very good for hair nourishment. In a cup of milk, whisk together an egg. Apply the mixture to your hair and leave it on for 5 minutes. Rinse it thoroughly with water. This should be done twice a week.

2. Almond Oil

Almond Oil
For highly dry and brittle hair, blend a little almond oil with the yolk of an egg. This should be applied to your hair. Make a headband out of an old scarf and wear it for an hour. Then, using a gentle shampoo, wash your hair.

3. Sesame Oil and Glycerin

Sesame Oil and Glycerin
1 tblsp sesame seed (til) oil, 1 tblsp pure glycerin, and 1 egg yolk. Put all of the ingredients in a mixing bowl and apply to the hair and ends. Allow it to sit for half an hour before shampooing. Use more oil if your hair length is long.

4. Milk

Milk
Milk may be easily and frequently applied to hair to moisturize it while also adding body and gloss. Wash your hair with milk after shampooing and keep it on for 5 minutes. After that, rinse with normal water.

