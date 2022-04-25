5 amazing health benefits of Aloe Vera juice

Aloe vera is widely known as a medicinal plant in Ayurveda due to its healing properties. Aloe vera juice is known to benefit health, skin and hair.
We all are aware of the health benefits of aloe vera plant which is very common in India and can be seen in many households. Many Ayurvedic preparations contain aloe vera juice which is extracted from the flesh of the aloe vera plant.
1. Treating constipation
People who have a tendency of constipation may use aloe vera juice as a natural laxative. The outer portion of the plant contains compounds called anthraquinones, and these have a laxative effect. However, consult a doctor before you consume aloe vera juice to get rid of this problem.
2. Providing Vitamin C
Aloe vera juice is an excellent source of Vitamin C. This Vitamin is vital for a person's overall health, as it is a natural antioxidant and helps fight inflammation. Vitamin C has a variety of specific benefits, from reducing a person's risk of cardiovascular disease to improving immune system function.
Getting enough Vitamin C also enhances the body's ability to absorb iron from plant-based foods. Foods like oranges, green peppers, broccoli, grapefruit, and tomato juice has Vitamin C which is naturally present.
3. Staying hydrated
Drinking plenty of fluids throughout the day can help a person stay hydrated. At the same time, aloe vera juice can also be a low-calorie alternative to sugary drinks and fruit juices. However, it is essential to check labeling for added sugar and other ingredients.
4. Preventing stomach ulcers
Aloe vera juice may have additional digestive benefits, such as reducing the incidence of stomach ulcers and improving digestion, according to research from 2014. The many anti-inflammatory compounds in aloe vera juice, such as vitamin C, may contribute to these digestive effects.
5. Controlling blood sugar levels
Some studies suggest aloe vera may have 'some potential benefit' in controlling blood sugar among people with prediabetes and type 2 diabetes. The researchers noted that supplementation with aloe vera juice helped improve fasting blood sugar levels among participants.
However, they pointed out that conclusively establishing the effects of aloe vera juice on diabetes will require larger studies.
