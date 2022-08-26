Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Bringing Ganpati Bappa home this year? Here are some do’s and don’ts

This year, Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on August 31. It is also known as Vinayak Chaturthi and is a 10-day long festival.
Ganesh Chaturthi, the festival dedicated to Lord Ganesha, is one of the biggest celebrations in India. This year, it will be celebrated on August 31. It is also known as Vinayak Chaturthi. It is a 10-day long festival and it is believed that on these days Lord Ganesha graces the Earth and brings happiness, wisdom, and prosperity to his devotees. Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated to mark the birthday of Lord Ganesha.
1. Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Puja muhurat
On August 31, Lord Ganesha can be worshipped between 11:05 am to 01:38 pm. On this day, Ravi’s Yoga, favourable to carrying out auspicious work, is from 05:58 am to 12:12 am.
2. Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Points to keep in mind before Ganpati Sthapna
Thoroughly clean your house and take a bath before bringing Lord Ganesha home.
In a Kalash, fill water and place a coconut on top, decorating it with betel leaves.
Clean and decorate the 'aasan' where you will place the Ganpati idol.
Adorn the Ganpati idol with Janve (sacred thread) on the left shoulder.
Apply sandalwood paste tilak and offer flower garlands, durva grass, and red flowers to the Ganpati idol.
Recite mantras to do Prana Pratishtha, light a ghee diya, and offer Lord Ganesha Modak, before performing aarti.
3. Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Do's to worship Ganpati idol
Devotees can bring Ganpati home for 1.5 days, 3 days, 7 days, or 10 days.
Because Lord Ganpati is a guest in your home, food, water, or prasad should first be offered to him.
Devotees should prepare 'sattvik' food and offer it to the Ganpati idol first before consuming it.
Make sure the Ganpati idol you bring home is made of clay and that no artificial metallic tinted colour is used.
If there is no waterbody near your house, immerse the Ganpati idol in your home in a drum or a bucket.
4. Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Don'ts to worship the Ganpati idol
Avoid eating onion and garlic after Ganpati sthapna.
Lord Ganesha should never be unattended at home. One family member should always be there with him.
Don't immerse the Ganpati idol before offering him aarti, puja, and prasad first.
Follow the shubh muhurat without any delay in the Ganpati Sthapna.
Avoid consuming meat and alcohol during this 10-day festival.
5. Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Ganpati idol's establishment and immersion
Ganpati's 'sthapna' will be done on August 31 between 11:05 pm to 01:38 pm. The immersion of Ganpati Bappa's idol will take place on the day of Ganesh Chaturdashi, which is on Friday, September 9.