Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Bringing Ganpati Bappa home this year? Here are some do’s and don’ts

2/5

Thoroughly clean your house and take a bath before bringing Lord Ganesha home.

In a Kalash, fill water and place a coconut on top, decorating it with betel leaves.

Clean and decorate the 'aasan' where you will place the Ganpati idol.

Adorn the Ganpati idol with Janve (sacred thread) on the left shoulder.

Apply sandalwood paste tilak and offer flower garlands, durva grass, and red flowers to the Ganpati idol.

Recite mantras to do Prana Pratishtha, light a ghee diya, and offer Lord Ganesha Modak, before performing aarti.