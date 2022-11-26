Search icon
Four home remedies to reverse dry skin in winters

Check out here, how to protect your skin from dryness in winters.

The cold breezes, warm sunshine, a cup of coffee and a comforter. All of these signify the coming of winter. While we enjoy all of winter, there is one thing that makes winter hard. It is the dryness it brings to our skin. The constant need to moisturise the skin in winter and still left with dry skin and itching is something we all wanna get rid of. Here are some home remedies that you can try to avoid dryness in your skin. 

Coconut oil has emollient properties which help to fill the spaces between skin cells, creating a smooth surface. Coconut oil can be used in the most sensitive parts of your body without worrying about any side effects. (Photo: Pexel)

Petroleum jelly products can heal the skin of adults. Also known as mineral oil, Petroleum jelly, covers the skin in a protective layer. It traps moisture underneath. This helps to heal dry, irritated skin patches. (Photo: Pexel)

Antioxidants can minimize damage from toxins and help your body make healthy cells. Some of the foods that contribute to skin health include, blueberries, tomatoes, carrots, beans, peas, lentils, and more. (Photo: Pexel)

One of the simplest ways to protect your skin is by start taking showers in lukewarm water. Showers in hot water scald the skin. Also try to shorten the length of your showers. (Photo: Pexel)

