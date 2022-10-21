Diwali 2022: Seven different ways Diwali is celebrated in different states of India

Here are different ways in which Diwali is celebrated in different parts of India.
While most of India celebrates Diwali as the festival of lights, the homecoming of lord Rama after his victory over Ravana, there are some parts of India which celebrate Diwali slightly differently. Here are various ways Diwali is celebrated in various parts of India:
1. Goa
Diwali in Goa is dedicated to worshipping Lord Krishna on his victory over the demon Narkasur. Mammoth effigies of the demon are made and burnt down on the dawn of Narakasura Chaturdashi, a day before Diwali.
2. Bengal
While the other parts of the country celebrate the festival of lights, in Bengal this day is dedicated to worshipping the goddess Kali. Diwali in Bengal is celebrated as Kali Puja or Shyama Puja. The night before Kali Puja, Bengalis follow the Bhoot Chaturdashi ritual to overcome the evil power by lighting up 14 diyas at home.
3. Varanasi
In Varanasi, Diwali is known as Dev Deepawali. As per Hindu mythology, it is believed that on this day, gods and goddesses come down to earth and take a dip in the holy Ganga during this time.
4. Odisha
In Odisha, people perform Kauriya Kathi on Diwali. It is a ritual through which people offer prayers to their ancestors in heaven. They burn jute sticks to call upon their ancestors and seek their blessings. During Diwali, Odias worship Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Ganesha and Goddess Kali.
5. Maharashtra
In Maharashtra, Diwali starts with the Vasu Baras ritual that takes place to honour cows. On the occasion of Diwali, Maharashtrians worship Goddess Lakshmi and observe Diwali Cha Padva, celebrating the love of husband and wife. The celebrations end with Bhav Bij and Tusli Vivah, marking the start of weddings.