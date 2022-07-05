5 healthy breakfast to boost your immunity

Food items which you should include in your breakfast meals to stay healthy and to boost up your immunity.
Breakfast is referred to as the most important meal of the day. It improves our immunity system by providing the glucose that boosts your energy level and alertness. It helps you to increase your metabolism and helps in stimulating the brain. So make an effort daily to improve your immunity through diet, starting with a healthy and tummy-fulfilling breakfast.
Here we suggest some healthy breakfast recipes that you should include in your diet.
1. Nuts and Seeds
Nuts and seeds are beneficial for a healthy immune system. Use them in items like cereals, sandwiches, pancakes, or smoothies.
2. Turmeric
Turmeric is antioxidant, it works in improving your heart health. You can add it to breakfast beverages like milk, smoothies, or milkshakes.
3. Tea
Most Indians start their day by having a cup of tea. Add spices like ginger, cloves, fennel, and cardamom to your tea to make it more effective for your immunity.
4. Protein
Eggs are an important source of protein. You can start your day having breakfast which includes eggs or other sources of protein like soy chunks, paneer to your chilla, or pancakes with chickpea.
5. Smoothies
Make smoothies with fruits and nuts using conventional sugar by curd or milk. This creates a light supper that is packed with nutrients that can strengthen your immune system.