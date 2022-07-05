5 monsoon skincare tips you should follow

Pixabay

The monsoon season is full of moisture and in a humid environment, our skin pores start to produce more sebum (natural oil). Due to this, our skin pores get clogged which causes acne and inflammation, and cause dampness to your skin. Therefore we need to keep in mind the following steps so that our skin shall remain healthy.

Makeup

You should stay away from heavy makeup and lotions during the monsoon season as your skin might be caught with acne and allergies. You should consider applying products containing AHA, BHA, and light moisturiser.

Fungal infection

Fungal infections are very common in this season one must take shower twice a day.

Sunscreen

Sunscreen can be used throughout the year. UV rays can damage your skin therefore using sunscreen indoors and outdoor can prevent your skin from getting damaged.

Moisturiser

Applying moisturizer is as much necessary as sunscreen. It smoothens your skin and protects it from damage and helps the skin to keep healthy.

Hydration

This season is full of humidity which leads to a lot of water loss in the body. Therefore you need to stay hydrated. Staying hydrated will give you shiny and bright skin. It will help you flush out toxins from the body and cleanse your skin pores.