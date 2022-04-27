5 beauty tips to beat the summer heat

It is important to have a proper skin care and beauty regime that not only takes care of your looks but also helps to keep you fit and healthy.

Hot Indian summers are here and so is the time to unwind and get your bright colourful dresses on display and have some really cool drinks to do wonders to your taste buds. But the summer heat can also play the spoilsport. Unlike any weather, summer demands for special treatment of your body along with your hair and skin.

So while we experience the real summer heat, it is important to have a proper skin care and beauty regime that not only takes care of your looks but also helps to keep you fit and healthy.