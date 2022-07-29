4 Yoga asana you can do to soothe menstrual cramps

There are numerous Yoga asana that can help you relieve period cramps when your period arrives.

Women get menstrual cramps when their menstruation starts or immediately before it starts. It is simply pain in your lower abdomen caused by muscular contractions in the uterus or womb. If menstruation cramps are excessively severe, it is best to seek medical attention.

However, these sensations or cramps are a normal component of the menstrual cycle. There are numerous Yoga asana that can help you relieve period cramps when your period arrives.