4 Yoga asana you can do to soothe menstrual cramps

There are numerous Yoga asana that can help you relieve period cramps when your period arrives.

  DNA Web Desk
      
  
      
  • Jul 29, 2022, 05:37 PM IST

Women get menstrual cramps when their menstruation starts or immediately before it starts. It is simply pain in your lower abdomen caused by muscular contractions in the uterus or womb. If menstruation cramps are excessively severe, it is best to seek medical attention.

However, these sensations or cramps are a normal component of the menstrual cycle. There are numerous Yoga asana that can help you relieve period cramps when your period arrives.

 

 

1. Bound angle pose - Baddha Konasana

The bound angle position, also known as 'Baddha Konasana,' can be beneficial. It not only soothes your unpleasant menstrual cramps, but it can also relieve digestive system .

Photo: Zee Media Bureau

2. Child's Pose - Balasana

Child's pose, also known as 'Balasana,' flexes your reproductive organs while also relieving tension in your back, shoulders, and neck.

3. Wide Angle Seated Forward Bend - Upavistha Konasana

Stretch into this pose when you're stressed out, whether you're on your period or not. The advantages of this posture, like those of any other, are not limited. This forward bend stimulates your stomach organs, resulting in less uncomfortable cramping (both in the short and long-term)

Photo: Twitter/@FitnessMana

4. Inverted Leg Pose - Viparita Karani asana

Improves circulation and digestion, decreases blood pressure, increases energy, and calms the nervous system. It's also claimed to improve creative thinking and problem solving.

Photo: Twitter/@anitayogalife

