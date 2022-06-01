What are menstrual cramps? Reason why China's Qinwen Zheng's French Open dream got crushed

Qinwen Zheng

In the ongoing French Open 2022, Chinese teenager Zheng Qinwen suffered from menstrual cramps as she lost to Poland's Iga Swiatek in the fourth round on Monday. The 19-year-old Zheng had looked on track for a major upset in the French Open when she claimed the opener in a tiebreak before Swiatek took control to win 6-7(5) 6-0 6-2 for her 32nd straight victory.

While recalling the incident, Zheng said during the opening set, she had no pain, but she had to take a medical time out at 3-0 down in the second. She was seen having her back get a massage on court before she went back to the locker room and returned with her right thigh strapped.

"Yeah, the leg was also tough. That compared to the stomach was easy...I cannot play my tennis, (my) stomach was too painful," Zheng, who is ranked 74th in the world had told reporters.

"It's just girls' things, you know. The first day is always so tough and then I have to do sport and I always have so much pain on the first day. And I couldn't go against my nature.

"I wish I can be a man on the court, but I cannot at that moment...I really wish I can be (a) man (so) that I don't have to suffer from this."

So what are Menstrual Cramps?

Zheng, who made her Grand Slam debut at the Australian Open this year, said she had tried her best to compete. "If I don't talk about today, I'm happy with my performance (on) this run. And to play against the number one in the world, I felt I really enjoyed (it) on the court," she added.

"If I don't have my stomach (pain) I think I could enjoy more, like to run better and to hit harder, to give more effort on the court. It's a pity that I couldn't give what I want to give today. I just want (it so that) next time I play against her, I (am in) perfect shape."

Menstrual cramps are throbbing or cramping pains in the lower abdomen. This generally occurs just before and during their menstrual periods. In fact, for some menstrual cramps can be severe enough to interfere with everyday activities.

What are some symptoms of menstrual cramps:

* Throbbing or cramping pain in your lower abdomen

* Dull and continuous ache

* The pain radiates to the lower back and thighs

* Not just that, some even feel nausea, loose stools, headache and dizziness.

