हिंदी में पढ़ें
Logout
Sign In
Logout
GO
X
Latest News
Photos
FIFA World Cup
Videos
Explainers
India
Entertainment
Sports
Viral News
Lifestyle
Education
Business
World
Ezmall
Home
Videos
DNA - Cyberattack on Andhra Pradesh's COVID-19 portal
The day CO-WIN data was hacked, there was a cyber attack on COVID-19 Portal of Andhra Pradesh also and the data of 5 lakh people was posted on Dark Web. Watch to know more
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Bigg Boss
Gujarat elections 2022
Arvind Kejriwal
Popular Stories
More
Disha Patani raises temperature in Maldives, looks sizzling hot in pink bikini
First case of Zika virus found in Karnataka: Know about symptoms, necessary precautions
Why Centre has banned Pakistani OTT platform Vidly TV; how it spread fake news on Babri Masjid demolition
Viral video: Man ‘run over’ by bus in Mumbai, walks up to a miraculous escape
Multibagger stock: Investment up by over 300% in 2.5 years, Rs 10,000 grows to THIS amount
Most Viewed
More
Dare to bare like Urfi Javed? ...
Pistachio health benefits: Kno...
Punjab: India's largest 20 acr...
Black Panther inspired Lexus R...
Viral Photos of the Day: Ram S...
Speed Reads
More
AP PGCET 2022 Counselling Phase 2 Seat allotment released at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, direct link
Optical illusion: Only a genius can spot the hidden word in this pic
Gomti Nagar, Hazratganj, Aliganj: List of Lucknow areas where Airtel 5G has been launched
Uttar Pradesh: 2 men hunting for 'chakna' with alcohol chew puppy's ears, tail
Uttar Pradesh: Doctor murders physician wife, stashes body in hospital's basement, uses ambulance to dispose
Most Watched
More
What did Narayana Murthy say about his son-in-law, Rishi Sun...
T20 World Cup: Arshdeep's fans cheering for him outside Adel...
DNA Spark: Apple may introduce M2 iPad soon with docking acc...
Research: Plant processes could be important in predicting d...
Karnataka: Two persons injured in separate clashes in Shivam...
DNA Originals
More
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?
DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?
DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done
DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?
INDIA
WORLD
BUSINESS
TECHNOLOGY
SPORTS
CRICKET
ENTERTAINMENT
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
Partner site:
Zee News
©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.
Latest News
Photos
FIFA World Cup
Videos
Explainers
India
Entertainment
Sports
Viral News
Lifestyle
Education
Business
World
Ezmall