Brick wall secured EVM strong room opened in Morena as counting of votes begins for MP polls

Brick Wall Secured EVM Strong Room Opened In Morena As Counting Of Votes Begins For MP Polls The Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly's five-year tenure is all set to end on January 6, 2024. The Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023 were held on November 17 in a single-phased election. The Madhya Pradesh Election Result 2023 will be out today, December 3, 2023.