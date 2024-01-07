Boycott Maldives Trends After Maldivian MP Takes A Jibe At PM Modis Lakshadweep Visit Sparks Row

PM Modi also visited Tamil Nadu, Kerala as well as Lakshadweep. During this, PM Modi spent some leisure time on the beach in Lakshadweep. He also did snorkelling, pictures of which are being widely shared on social media. Meanwhile, an anti-India statement has also come from the Maldivian minister. Since this statement, #BoycottMaldives is trending on social media.