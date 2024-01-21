Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Birthplace Of Luv-Kush Celebrates Temple Consecration, Awaits Revival

A small town on the banks of River Ganga, near Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, Bithoor is a place of great religious and historical importance. The town has been mentioned in ancient Hindu manuscripts. According to legends, Bithoor became the residence of Lord Brahma after Lord Vishnu recreated the universe. The first humans, Manu and Shatarupa are also believed to have been created in the Brahmavart Ghat. Bithoor is considered to be a prominent religious place because of its association with the ancient text, Ramayana. The town houses the Valmiki Ashram. It is believed that sage Valmiki composed the Ramayana in this ashram. Goddess Sita took refuge in Valmiki Ashram during her exile and gave birth to Luv and Kush.