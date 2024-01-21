Search icon
trendingVideos,recommendedVideos,recommendedVideosMobileenglish3075189
HomeVideos
videoDetails

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Birthplace Of Luv-Kush Celebrates Temple Consecration, Awaits Revival

Video ThumbnailPlay icon

A small town on the banks of River Ganga, near Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, Bithoor is a place of great religious and historical importance. The town has been mentioned in ancient Hindu manuscripts. According to legends, Bithoor became the residence of Lord Brahma after Lord Vishnu recreated the universe. The first humans, Manu and Shatarupa are also believed to have been created in the Brahmavart Ghat. Bithoor is considered to be a prominent religious place because of its association with the ancient text, Ramayana. The town houses the Valmiki Ashram. It is believed that sage Valmiki composed the Ramayana in this ashram. Goddess Sita took refuge in Valmiki Ashram during her exile and gave birth to Luv and Kush.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere
In pics: Priyanka Chopra hugs Orlando Bloom, poses with Chris Hemsworth, Naomi Campbell at F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023
Inside photos of Shilpa Shetty's luxurious sea-facing bungalow worth Rs 100 crore
Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception
Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Meet woman, who runs Rs 914 crore company, her father's net worth is Rs 9140 crore, her father is...
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews