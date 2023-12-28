Actor and DMDK founder Vijayakanth dies, was on ventilator support after testing COVID-19 positive

Vijayakanth, the founder-leader of DMDK and a well-known Tamil actor, passed away in Chennai after testing COVID-19 positive

Vijayakanth, 71, the founder-leader of DMDK and a well-known Tamil actor, passed away in Chennai on Thursday after a prolonged illness.

According to his party, he tested positive for Covid-19 and was placed on ventilator support. But according to the hospital's statement, he had pneumonia.

MIOT International said in a press release: "Captain Vijayakanth was on ventilatory support following his admission for pneumonia. Despite the best efforts of the medical staff he passed away in the morning on 28th December 2023."

On Tuesday, Vijaynath was admitted to the hospital for a routine check-up. The party said that Vijayakanth was "healthy" and would return home after the examinations.

On 20th November, the DMDK chief was admitted to a hospital. He was in the hospital being treated for a respiratory infection.

Vijayakanth's public career has been defined by his brilliant career in the cinema business, in which he appeared in 154 films and his later entry into politics.

He was the founder of the DMDK and represented the constituencies of Virudhachalam and Rishivandiyam twice as a member of the Legislative Assembly. His tenure as Leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly from 2011 to 2016 marked the pinnacle of his political career.

Due to health concerns, Vijayakanth has taken a step back from actively participating in politics in recent years.