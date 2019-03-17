Who is Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghosh? What we know about India's first Lokpal

Everything you need to know about Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghosh- India's first Lokpal
Former Supreme Court judge Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose has been appointed as the country's first Lokpal, the anti-corruption ombudsman, according to an official order.
The Lokpal Act, which envisages establishment of anti-graft body Lokpal at the Centre and Lokayuktas in states to look into cases of corruption against certain categories of public servants, was passed in 2013.
Justice Ghose, who retired from the Supreme Court in May 2017, is a member of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).
Former Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) chief Archana Ramasundaram, ex-Maharashtra Chief Secretary Dinesh Kumar Jain, Mahender Singh and Indrajeet Prasad Gautam have been appointed as non-judicial members of Lokpal.
Justices Dilip B Bhosale, Pradip Kumar Mohanty, Abhilasha Kumari and Ajay Kumar Tripathi have been appointed as judicial members in the anti-corruption ombudsman.These appointments were recommended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led selection committee and approved by President Ram Nath Kovind. Opposition parties have been accusing the Modi government of delaying the appointment of Lokpal.
(Inputs from agencies)
1. Who is Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghosh?
Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose is son of Late Shri Justice Sambhu Chandra Ghose, former Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court.
He belongs to the family of Dewan Baranasi Ghose of Jorasanko, a renowned family from the northern provinces of the City of Calcutta. He is a fifth generation lawyer in the family.
2. Member of NHRC
Justice Ghose had retired from the Supreme Court in May 2017. Before being elevated to the Supreme Court, Justice Ghosh was the Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court and Calcutta High Court. Currently, he is a member of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).
3. What will Justice Ghosh as Lokpal do?
As per the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act, Justice Ghosh will have the authority to probe complaints against current and former prime ministers, union ministers, Members of Parliament, government and PSU employees, and employees of non-governmental organisations receiving over Rs 10 lakh-a-year in foreign contributions, among others.
4. Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge had boycotted the selection panel meeting
His appointment, if made by the government, may trigger a controversy as Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge had boycotted the selection panel's meet on Friday.
The Centre had urged Kharge to be a part of the selection process after the apex court gave it ten days to choose the dates on which the Selection Committee would meet to appoint a Lokpal.