Who is Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghosh? What we know about India's first Lokpal

Former Supreme Court judge Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose has been appointed as the country's first Lokpal, the anti-corruption ombudsman, according to an official order.

The Lokpal Act, which envisages establishment of anti-graft body Lokpal at the Centre and Lokayuktas in states to look into cases of corruption against certain categories of public servants, was passed in 2013.

Justice Ghose, who retired from the Supreme Court in May 2017, is a member of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

Former Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) chief Archana Ramasundaram, ex-Maharashtra Chief Secretary Dinesh Kumar Jain, Mahender Singh and Indrajeet Prasad Gautam have been appointed as non-judicial members of Lokpal.

Justices Dilip B Bhosale, Pradip Kumar Mohanty, Abhilasha Kumari and Ajay Kumar Tripathi have been appointed as judicial members in the anti-corruption ombudsman.These appointments were recommended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led selection committee and approved by President Ram Nath Kovind. Opposition parties have been accusing the Modi government of delaying the appointment of Lokpal.

