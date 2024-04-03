Search icon
Lok Sabha Polls 2024 LIVE: 'Can people of Karnataka remain safe?' Amit Shah slams Congress after SDPI extends support

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday accused the Congress of taking support from the Social Democratic Party of India, the political outfit of the banned Popular Front and asked if the people of Karnataka could remain safe under the Congress government.

Reported By:Srishty Choudhury| Edited By: Srishty Choudhury |Source: |Updated: Apr 03, 2024, 06:29 AM IST

Lok Sabha Polls 2024 LIVE: 'Can people of Karnataka remain safe?' Amit Shah slams Congress after SDPI extends support
SDPI is widely considered to be the political outfit of the banned terrorist organisation Popular Front of India (PFI).The senior BJP leader was apparently referring to the recent blast at popular eatery Rameshwaram Cafe.

"On one hand there are blasts in Bengaluru, on the other hand, I just got the news that SDPI has supported Congress. If this is true then can the people of Karnataka remain safe under the Congress government?" Amit Shah said in his roadshow in Ramanagara.

Earlier on Tuesday, BJP Kerala President K Surendran asked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to explain his position on the declaration by the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) to extend unconditional support to the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) in the Lok Sabha elections.

-ANI

03 Apr 2024
06:29 AM

"We don't doubt our victory...": BJP chief JP Nadda highlights BJP's achievements under Modi rule, exudes confidence in party's victory.

 

