KL Rahul smacks 85m six against Josh Hazlewood, Rohit Sharma's priceless reaction goes viral

Rohit Sharma's priceless reaction to KL Rahul's 85m six goes viral

The first T20I between India and Australia is underway in Mohali, with the Men in Blue being asked to bat first, as Aaron Finch won the toss and chose to bat first. Skipper Rohit Sharma made his attacking intent clear from the get-go but was dismissed shortly after.

Former captain Virat Kohli also fell after scoring just two runs, however, KL Rahul took up the mantle upon himself, having played in Mohali during his time with Punjab Kings (PBKS) in IPL.

Rahul dispatched Josh Hazlewood for an 85m six in the third over of India's innings, with the Australian looked shell-shocked thanks to the Indian opener's brute force.

READ| David Warner shares pic of Aaron Finch-Virat Kohli, fan points out Rohit Sharma is captain

Hazlewood and Team India skipper Rohit Sharma's reactions to Rahul's 85m six toward square leg are going viral on social media.

Watch:

What a shot from KL Rahul. pic.twitter.com/9BvL7DuPPX September 20, 2022

Reaction from Rohit Sharma after the shot from KL Rahul. pic.twitter.com/CHS3EilDy7 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 20, 2022

More to follow...