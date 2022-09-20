Search icon
KL Rahul smacks 85m six against Josh Hazlewood, Rohit Sharma's priceless reaction goes viral

Team India opener KL Rahul gave the fans a reminder of his ability with the bat as he smashed an 85m six leaving Josh Hazlewood shocked.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 20, 2022, 07:57 PM IST

The first T20I between India and Australia is underway in Mohali, with the Men in Blue being asked to bat first, as Aaron Finch won the toss and chose to bat first. Skipper Rohit Sharma made his attacking intent clear from the get-go but was dismissed shortly after. 

Former captain Virat Kohli also fell after scoring just two runs, however, KL Rahul took up the mantle upon himself, having played in Mohali during his time with Punjab Kings (PBKS) in IPL. 

Rahul dispatched Josh Hazlewood for an 85m six in the third over of India's innings, with the Australian looked shell-shocked thanks to the Indian opener's brute force. 

Hazlewood and Team India skipper Rohit Sharma's reactions to Rahul's 85m six toward square leg are going viral on social media. 

Watch:

More to follow...

After Apple Watch Ultra, the company may launch iPhone 15 Ultra in 2023
