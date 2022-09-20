David Warner shares pic of Aaron Finch-Virat Kohli, fan points out Rohit Sharma is captain

David Warner shares pic of Aaron Finch-Virat Kohli before 1st T20I

David Warner may have been rested for India vs Australia T20I series but the swashbuckling opener was excited ahead of the first match in Mohali. Warner shared a picture of Australian skipper Aaron Finch and former India skipper Virat Kohli before the toss.

However, the Australian opener was reminded by fans that Kohli is no longer captain of the Indian team, instead, it is Rohit Sharma who is leading the Men in Blue.

"Who’s winning tonight?? Come on Australia #cricket #Australia #India," wrote Warner on Instagram sharing a pic of Finch shaking hands with Kohli.

More to follow..