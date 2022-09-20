Search icon
David Warner shares pic of Aaron Finch-Virat Kohli, fan points out Rohit Sharma is captain

David Warner shared a picture of Aaron Finch and former Indian skipper Virat Kohli ahead of toss, but fans pointed out that Rohit is captaining India.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 20, 2022, 07:07 PM IST

David Warner may have been rested for India vs Australia T20I series but the swashbuckling opener was excited ahead of the first match in Mohali. Warner shared a picture of Australian skipper Aaron Finch and former India skipper Virat Kohli before the toss. 

However, the Australian opener was reminded by fans that Kohli is no longer captain of the Indian team, instead, it is Rohit Sharma who is leading the Men in Blue. 

"Who’s winning tonight?? Come on Australia #cricket #Australia #India," wrote Warner on Instagram sharing a pic of Finch shaking hands with Kohli. 

READ| IND vs AUS: Check out list of leading run scorers and most wicket takers in India vs Australia T20Is

More to follow..

