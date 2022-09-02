From coconut water to lemon, aloe juice: A look at healthy morning drinks to kickstart your day

These healthy drinks are not only rich in nutrients but also give your body an immunity boost and prove useful in curing numerous health issues.
You must have heard many people say that it is what you do in the morning that decides how the rest of the day is going to look like. Having a good morning kickstarts the day in the best way.
Consuming a refreshing and healthy drink in the morning can be an ideal way to give that right start. These healthy drinks are not only rich in nutrients but also give your body an immunity boost and prove useful in curing numerous health issues.
Here's a list of morning drinks for health to get your day started.
1. Aloe Juice
Aloe vera is widely known as a medicinal plant in Ayurveda due to its healing properties and has been used for this purpose for centuries. It has high levels of essential nutrient composition and aloe vera juice is known to benefit our health, skin, as well as hair.
2. Coconut water
Coconut water is one of the best drinks to have in the morning. The drink is not only naturally sweet but also provides a boost of hydration and several important nutrients to the body. Many believe that coconut water also aids weight loss because of its nutrient qualities with fairly low calories.
3. Honey and Cinnamon drink
Mix two spoons of honey and a pinch of cinnamon in a glass of water and have this drink in the morning to give you a refreshing start to the day. Many people consider this one of the best drinks to have in the morning.
(Photo via Zee News)
4. Lemon juice
This is by far the most common drink that people consume in the morning. A glass of lemon juice helps detox the body naturally and can also be a great alternative to tea or coffee. Just squeeze a slice of lemon into lukewarm water and sip it.
5. Pomegranate tea
Make pomegranate juice and then add half a cup of chilled green tea to it. This drink is refreshing and the best way to kickstart your day. Pomegranate tea can also be a great alternative to other caffeinated drinks.
(Photo via Zee News)
6. Cinnamon Green tea
Green tea has many benefits. It helps in improving digestion and curing stomach disorders. Adding a pinch of cinnamon to your green tea will enhance its taste and make it a drink to boost your immunity.
(Photo via Zee News)