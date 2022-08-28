हिंदी में पढ़ें
GO
X
Latest News
Photos
Asia cup 2022
Videos
Explainers
India
Entertainment
Sports
Viral News
Lifestyle
Education
Business
World
Ezmall
Home
Videos
Entertainment wrap, 28 August
Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi might make the cut for Oscars nominations: Reports. Priyanka Chopra spends morning with daughter Malti Marie listening to Sasural Genda Phool. Watch more on DNA E-wrap.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Lalit Modi
Sri Lanka crisis
Rishi Sunak
Popular Stories
More
DRDO Recruitment 2022 Bumper Vacancies: Apply for 1901 vacancies at drdo.gov.in, Check eligibility, salary
Having dinner late at night? Know the benefits of having day's last meal before sunset
Anil Kapoor organises puja for daughter Sonam Kapoor and newborn baby, distributes sweets to media
Raju Srivastava health update: Nephew confirms comedian has 'moved his hands,' says 'his organs are responding'
Arshi Khan says 'I am really scared' after knowing Sonali Phogat was forcefully made to consume drugs
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taaps...
In pics: Ek Villian Returns st...
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Ma...
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Me...
Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Take ...
Speed Reads
More
MP: Labourers steal gold coins of archaeological importance found while digging house in Dhar
Noida Supertech Twin Towers Demolition: Boundary wall of neighbouring society damaged after being hit by debris
NTA CUET PG 2022 exam city intimation slip released at cuet.nta.nic.in, details here
TS DOST 2022 phase 2 seat allotment list released at dost.cgg.gov.in: See how to check
Uttar Pradesh: Road crash in Azamgarh leaves five dead, police confirms
Most Watched
More
School kids celebrate Janmashtami with great fervour in Silg...
Tar balls with garbage wash ashore coast of Juhu beach in Mu...
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy fires top security chief, pros...
ISRO maiden SSLV launch: ISRO launches Satellite Built By 75...
Tragic accident! Bus carrying ITBP jawans, cops falls into r...
DNA Originals
More
DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?
DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?
DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done
DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?
DNA Exclusive: Brad Hogg talks about racism in cricket, says 'anyone who's racist is not that intelligent'
INDIA
WORLD
BUSINESS
TECHNOLOGY
SPORTS
CRICKET
ENTERTAINMENT
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
Partner site:
Zee News
©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Latest News
Photos
Asia cup 2022
Videos
Explainers
India
Entertainment
Sports
Viral News
Lifestyle
Education
Business
World
Ezmall