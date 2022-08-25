Search icon
Step inside Liger star Vijay Deverakonda's luxurious Hyderabad home with spacious living room, sprawling garden and more

Take a look inside the luxurious bungalow of Vijay Deverakonda in Hyderabad with opulent interiors and a spacious living room.

The Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda marks his Bollywood debut with the sports actioner Liger that has released across India on Thursday, August 25. As Vijay's first pan-India project has opened to theaters, let's have a look inside his luxurious home in Hyderabad which is reportedly worth Rs 15 crore. (All images: Vijay Deverakonda/Instagram)

Massive entrance

Massive entrance
1/7

Vijay Deverakonda can be seen here with his parents, actor-brother Anand Deverakonda, and their pet dog named Storm at the massive entrance to his home.

Opulent interiors

Opulent interiors
2/7

Vijay Deverakonda, who is rumoured to be dating Rashmika Mandanna, looks hot and handsome in this grey suit in this photo showcasing stylish interiors.

Spacious living room

Spacious living room
3/7

Vijay Deverakonda, who amazed everyone with his incredible performance as Arjun Reddy, has beautiful, wide, and spacious living rooms in his Hyderabad home.

Grand bedrooms

Grand bedrooms
4/7

Vijay is seen here posing in front of a mirror in his all-white bedroom and in another bedroom, he is seen with his brother Anand who also acts in Telugu films.

Open terrace

Open terrace
5/7

Vijay Deverakonda is seen with his pet dog Storm at the huge open terrace, an ideal setting for intimate and private get-togethers with family and friends.

Sprawling garden

Sprawling garden
6/7

Vijay and his entire family, dressed in traditional clothes, are seen here enjoying their special moments in the sprawling garden outside the lavish home.

Regal bar

Regal bar
7/7

Vijay, who will be seen next in Kushi opposite Samantha Ruth Prabhu in December, also has a picture-perfect bar inside his palatial home in Hyderabad.

