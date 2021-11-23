Search icon
bannerbanner
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas to Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra: Celebrity couples whose divorce rumours shocked fans

Here are several celebrity couples who were rumoured to be getting divorced.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Nov 23, 2021, 06:26 PM IST

It's not uncommon to see some of Bollywood's most well-known celebrity couples break up. Fans are devastated, and they want to know why this happened. However, not all of the identities that appear are reported to be accurate; some are only rumours based on reports, while others are significant facts.

1. Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas
1/6

Fans of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were shocked last night when Priyanka Chopra removed her surnames from her Instagram bio. Fans began to worry if their marital life is okay.

2. Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra

Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra
2/6

After the porn racket scandal rocked their life, the media had a field day reporting on Shilpa Shetty reportedly giving up on her husband. It turned out to be inaccurate, since the couple is still together and doing well.

3. Ajay Devgn-Kajol

Ajay Devgn-Kajol
3/6

Divorce rumours had also been circulating about the power couple. This came after reports surfaced that  Ajay Devgn was getting close to Kangana Ranaut. This was in 2010. Gossip mills also mentioned how he was rumoured to have recommended her for the movie Rascals.

4. Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya

Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya
4/6

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan have also been linked to a divorce. This occurred at a time when rumours about the megastar's alleged torrid affair with Rekha were circulating. However, they have always put an end to the rumours in their own unique way.

5. Abhinav Shukla – Rubina Dilaik

Abhinav Shukla – Rubina Dilaik
5/6

There were rumours about Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla's relationship before they entered the 'Bigg Boss 14 house'. In 2018, the couple tied the knot. They then revealed that things had reached rock bottom and that they were considering divorce if things did not improve. However, peace and happiness have returned to their marriage.

6. Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Naga Chaitanya

Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Naga Chaitanya
6/6

Samantha's surname was removed from her social media profiles, which sparked rumours. However, the ex-couple later confirmed the suspicion with an Instagram statement.

Partner site: Zee News ©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.