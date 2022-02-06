Love 'Oo Antava'? Check out Allu Arjun's 'Blockbuster,' other hit item songs

If you love Pushpa The Rise's 'Oo Antava,' then you have to check out these hit Telugu item songs, that will rock your party.
Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa The Rise' has given one of the biggest party anthems of recent time. The item song of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 'Oo Antava' has topped the charts, and set new records. But, let us tell you that there are more such massy songs that can turn any normal occasion into a party. Without much ado, let's get down to it. (All images source: Lahri Music | T-Series YouTube)
1. 'Blockbuster'
Since you're hooked to Allu Arjun, let us show you another massy song by the actor from the film, 'Sarrainodu.'
The song 'Blockbuster' justifies the actor's stature, and his dance is a treat to watch.
2. 'Daang Daang'
If Allu Arjun can force you to dance, Mahesh Babu and Tammanah will urge you to hit the dance floor.
The song 'Daang Daang' from 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' is one song you should watch for the terrific music and the chemistry of Mahesh and Tammanah.
3. 'Jigelu Rani'
Before you witness 'RRR,' just take a look at Ram Charan and Pooja Hegde's song 'Jigelu Rani.'
Rangasthalam's song has the actor Ram Charan in his best dancing shoes. Have a look at his energy and Pooja's alluring grace.
4. 'Pakka Local'
If we have mentioned Ram Charan, then how can we forget his 'RRR' co-star, Jr NTR.
Here's the song 'Pakka Local' from 'Janatha Garage' where NTR has exploded the screen with Kajal Agarwal.
5. 'Bhoom Bhaddhal'
Let's end the list with a song that will be your weekend calling. Ravi Teja and Apsara Rani are here to burn the dance floor.
This song 'Bhoom Bhaddhal' from 'Krack' will krack your boredom, and spice it up with energy.