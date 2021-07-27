Internal choice in NEET 2021 question paper - check new scheme, sections and optional questions

National Testing Agency (NTA), the agency responsible for conducting NEET Exams every year, has announced some changes to be made in the internal choice in the question paper in 2021. This year the agency is already facing issues of delayed examination, changes in government regulations, and other necessary precautions to be taken, for proper functioning and conducting the NEET 2021 exams.

Various school education boards have already cut down their respective syllabus for all classes, especially for 9 to 12. This majorly affected students preparing for various entrance exams.

NTA has announced that this year, an internal choice in the question paper will be given to compensate for reducing or rationalizing the syllabus by various school boards.

How will NTA provide internal choice in question paper in NEET exam 2021?

As all aspirants preparing for the NEET-UG 2021 exams already know, the earlier exam pattern comprised of 180 objective type questions of 4 marks each. Subject-wise, physics and chemistry will have 45 questions each whereas biology along with botany consists of 90 questions in total.

Now, as per the new scheme of internal choice in question paper (in NEET (UG)-2021) will comprise of 2 sections i.e., section ‘A’ and section ‘B’.

Each subject will consist of 2 sections. Section ‘A’ will consist of 35 questions and section ‘B’ will consist of 15 questions, out of which candidates can choose to attempt any 10 questions. So, the total number of questions and utilization of time will remain the same.

Therefore, all the candidates will be getting the option to choose or select any 10 questions of their choice from the given 15 questions in Section ‘B’. However, the option to choose any 10 questions will be provided in the aforesaid section ‘B’. All the remaining i.e., 35 questions given in section ‘A’ are compulsory. Therefore, students should pay attention to the fact that “No choice will be provided in section A.”

NEET exam sections and total marks

Physics

Section A: 35 questions for 140 marks

Section B: 15 questions for 40 marks

Chemistry

Section A: 35 questions for 140 marks

Section B: 15 questions for 40 marks

Botany

Section A: 35 questions for 140 marks

Section B: 15 questions for 40 marks

Zoology

Section A: 35 questions for 140 marks

Section B: 15 questions for 40 marks

Total: 200 questions for 720 marks

NEET application form 2021

According to the latest updates on NEET-UG 2021, the NTA has released the application form of NEET on 13th July2021. Aspirants can fill the application form from till 6th August 2021 at the official website (neet.nta.nic.in).

A candidate must ensure the eligibility criteria of NEET before filling the online application form.

The application registration has been divided into 2 phases. The first form of registration needs to be completed till the date mentioned above while the second phase of the NEET-UG 2021, need to be filled in before the declaration of the result. NTA will specify when to fill in the form of 2nd phase.

Details to be filled in NEET application form 2021

The details mentioned below are required to be filled in by the candidates in the application form:

Personal details such as name, age, address, nationality.

Latest photograph (size 10 kb -200 kb)

Signature with black pen (size 10 kb -200 kb)

Left hand thumb impression (size 10 kb – 200 kb)

Upload passing certificate of class 10th (size 50 kb – 300 kb)

Upload category certificate (if needed)

Payment of fees

Last date for registration of NEET-UG 2021

The registration process for NEET 2021 exams has already begun from 13th July and will remain open till 6th August. The last date of submitting the fees for the exam is 7th August. The admit card will be released three days before the exam. Candidates will be allowed to make corrections (if any) in the application forms from 8th to 12th August.

Exam date: NEET (UG) exams will be held on 12th September 2021.