CBSE 10, 12 Board Exam 2021 results date, time: BIG updates every Class 10, 12 students must know

As lakhs of CBSE Class 10, 12 students across the country are eagerly waiting for the declaration of CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2021 results, sources are claiming the CBSE will announce the Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2021 results by the set deadline of July 31. It is to be noted that the CBSE had earlier told the the Supreme Court that it would declare the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2021 result by July 31.

The CBSE had recently extended till July 25 the deadline for its affiliated schools across the country to submit the marks of Class 12 students in order to prepare the CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 result on time.

As far as CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021 result is concerned, the CBSE had informed affiliated schools that it will release the Class 10 results once the marks are finalized by schools on July 24.

CBSE Exams Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj had recently said that the CBSE officials are working in close coordination with schools to prepare accurate and fair results for CBSE Class 10, 12 students. Notably, the CBSE had also decided to cancel the Eid holiday in order to meet the July 31 deadline.

How to check CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2021 result online:

- Log in to the board website cbse.nic.in.- On the homepage, click on the result link.- Login with roll number, registration number, or other required details.- Result will be displayed on the next page.- Download and take a printout.

Earlier, the CBSE had announced that it will release CBSE Class 10 Board EXam 2021 result by July 20 but the CBSE failed to release the result on time, “These are extraordinary circumstances as such. Results are delayed this year as the process is elaborate and new for all including schools”, one of board officials had said.

For its part, the CBSE is yet to make any official announcement regarding the declaration of CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2021 results. According to reports, the CBSE is gearing up to release CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2021 result by July 31, 2021 on its official website by direct link on cbseresults.nic.in.

Students can also check CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2021 results through alternative methods: DigiLocker, IVRS, SMS and UMANG app.