Team India's Asia Cup winning side of 2018 - Where are they now?

Ahead of Asia Cup 2022, check out who were the players that won the previous edition of Asia Cup in 2018, and where are they now?
Team India will defend their Asia Cup crown from August 28 onwards when they face off against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday.
Rohit Sharma had led India to a memorable title run during the previous edition of Asia Cup in 2018, and he will be in charge as permanent captain, to lead the Men in Blue in Asia Cup 2022.
India had defeated Bangladesh in the Asia Cup 2018 final, with Shikhar Dhawan winning the Man of the Series award.
While Rohit and Dhawan are still going strong, let's a trip down the memory lane and check out who were all the players that were part of India's Asia Cup winning team in 2018, and where are they now?
1. Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma was the stand-in captain in Asia Cup 2018 during Virat Kohli's absence.
The 'Hitman' scored 317 runs in five games during India's title charge, with one century and two fifties to finish as the tournament's second-highest run-scorer.
Following the T20I World Cup last year, Rohit replaced Kohli as the permanent skipper in the T20I format.
2. Shikhar Dhawan
'Gabbar' smashed 342 runs during Asia Cup 2018 including two centuries and times have changed since then. He continues to be an integral part of the ODI side but has been left out of the T20I team for the Asia Cup 2022.
3. KL Rahul
KL Rahul featured in just one contest during the Asia Cup's previous edition, scoring 60 runs in 66 balls on the day. He has replaced Shikhar Dhawan as Rohit's opening partner and has been promoted to India's vice-captain.
4. Manish Pandey
Manish Pandey was at one point in time considered the answer for India's woes at the number 4 batting spot. He played just one game during Asia Cup 2018, scoring 8 runs versus Afghanistan. Pandey last played for India in 2021, and he was most recently leading Karnataka in the Ranji Trophy.
5. Ambati Rayudu
Rayudu was an integral part of India's Asia Cup winning team in 2018, playing six matches and scoring 175 runs in the tournament. He last played for India in March 2019, announced his retirement from international cricket, then came out of retirement and was most recently playing for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2022.
6. Kedar Jadhav
The all-rounder proved his value in gold during India's title run as he chipped in with 70 runs and six wickets in five games. Owing to his poor form between 2019 and 2020, Kedar Jadhav was dropped from the team. He last represented Maharashtra in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy in November 2021.
7. MS Dhoni
One of the greatest ever players, to represent India, MS Dhoni barely missed any major tournament for India. He scored 77 runs throughout the games six in Asia Cup 2018, including a handy knock of 36 runs in the final. He last played for India at the heartbreaking 2019 ODI World Cup semifinal against New Zealand, and was most recently leading CSK in IPL 2022.
8. Ravindra Jadeja
One of the few players from India's Asia Cup 2018 winning side who are still going strong, Ravindra Jadeja will be seen in action in the upcoming edition as well. The all-rounder remains one of India's key players, just like he was back in 2018 when he chipped in with seven wickets in four games.
9. Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Since both Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel have been ruled out of Asia Cup 2022 through injury, Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be leading India's pace attack. He picked up six wickets in five games back in 2018, and India's title credential will depend on how he performs in the upcoming edition.
10. Kuldeep Yadav
The Chinaman was one of India's best performers in Asia Cup 2018, contributing 10 wickets in six games but a lot has changed since. He has been in and out of the team more recently, and Kuldeep Yadav won't feature in the upcoming edition of Asia Cup.
11. Jasprit Bumrah
Jasprit Bumrah has become India's leading pacer and will be sorely missed during Asia Cup 2022. Bumrah registered eight scalps in the previous edition and is expected to return to full fitness before the Men in Blue take on Australia in September.