Team India's Asia Cup winning side of 2018 - Where are they now?

Ahead of Asia Cup 2022, check out who were the players that won the previous edition of Asia Cup in 2018, and where are they now?

Team India will defend their Asia Cup crown from August 28 onwards when they face off against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday.

Rohit Sharma had led India to a memorable title run during the previous edition of Asia Cup in 2018, and he will be in charge as permanent captain, to lead the Men in Blue in Asia Cup 2022.

India had defeated Bangladesh in the Asia Cup 2018 final, with Shikhar Dhawan winning the Man of the Series award.

While Rohit and Dhawan are still going strong, let's a trip down the memory lane and check out who were all the players that were part of India's Asia Cup winning team in 2018, and where are they now?