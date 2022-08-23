Search icon
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022: Date, Time, Venue, Playing XI, live streaming, all you need to know

Rohit Sharma's India will face off against arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening game of Asia Cup 2022. Here's all you need to know about the match.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 23, 2022, 02:10 PM IST

Rohit Sharma's India will face off against Babar Azam's Pakistan on AUG 28

Social media is already abuzz as there are only seven days left before Rohit Sharma-led Team India face off against arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening match of Asia Cup 2022. It will be the first meeting between the two teams since the historic meeting at last year's T20I World Cup, wherein Babar Azam's men emerged victorious by 10 wickets. 

On Tuesday, the Indian team left for Dubai, as they gear up to defend their Asia Cup title, which the Men in Blue won under Rohit Sharma's captaincy back in 2018. 

While the Indian team defeated Zimbabwe 3-0 in the ODI series to head to the Asia Cup 2022 with momentum within their stead, Babar Azam's side also blanked the Netherlands by a similar margin. So there's little to choose in terms of which side is in better form coming into the Asia Cup. 

Crucially, however, the Indian team which played in Zimbabwe didn't feature many senior players who will take part in the Asia Cup so it remains to be seen how they fare in the tournament. 

Ahead of India vs Pakistan match in Asia Cup 2022, here's all you need to know:

When and Where will India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022 match take place?

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on August 28, Sunday. 

 

What time will the India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022 match take place?

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match will take place from 07:30 PM IST onwards.  

How to watch India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022 match live telecast in India?

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match will be broadcasted on television by the Star Sports Network channels in India. 

 

How to watch India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022 match live streaming in India?

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match can be live streaming will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India. 

 

India vs Pakistan probable playing XI

Team India: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Pakistan: Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Fakhar Zaman, Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Haider Ali, Shadab Khan (VC), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani

India's squad for Asia Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.

Pakistan's squad for Asia Cup 2022: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain)Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir.

