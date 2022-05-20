Players who have scored 500+ runs most number of times in a season of the IPL

Recently, KL Rahul breached the 500 run mark during the ongoing season of the IPL. This was the fifth time he achieved this feat.
Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul dream run continues in the IPL as he became the first Indian player to score 500+ runs consecutively for the fifth time. KL Rahul, who LSG roped in, has been in top form for the IPL newbies and has already hit two hundred in IPL 2022. Besides KL Rahul, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have scored over 500 runs in five different seasons.
Here's the list of other players who have scored 500+ runs the most number of times in the IPL.
1. Shikhar Dhawan
Shikhar Dhawan has been the most prolific run-scorer in the history of the IPL. He has been part of various IPL franchises. He has played for IPL teams like Mumbai Indians, Delhi Daredevils, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings.
Shikhar Dhawan, the second-highest run-scorer in the IPL, scored over 500 runs in 2012, 2016, 2019, 2020 and 2021.
2. KL Rahul
KL Rahul is having a dream run in the IPL. Due to his performances in the IPL, he got a chance to represent the Indian cricket team and now he has cemented his place in the Indian team.
KL Rahul has been in sensational form in the Indian Premier League after being released by Royal Challengers Bangalore. In his first season for Punjab Kings, Rahul scored 659 runs and then followed that up with 593 runs the next year. In 2020, Rahul smashed 670 runs and 626 in 2021. This year also KL Rahul has breached the 500 run mark.
3. Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli, the highest run-scorer in IPL history, breached the 500-run mark for the first time in 2011 before amassing 634 runs in 2013. Kohli finished with 505 runs in 2015 and then in 2016, he shattered all records with 973 runs. Two years later in 2018, Kohli scored 530 runs in 14 matches.
4. David Warner
Warner had a forgettable season with Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2021 but he is one of the greatest match-winners in the IPL. In six consecutive years from 2014 to 2020, Warner hit 528, 562, 848, 641, 692 and 548 runs.
