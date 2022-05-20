Players who have scored 500+ runs most number of times in a season of the IPL

Recently, KL Rahul breached the 500 run mark during the ongoing season of the IPL. This was the fifth time he achieved this feat.

Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul dream run continues in the IPL as he became the first Indian player to score 500+ runs consecutively for the fifth time. KL Rahul, who LSG roped in, has been in top form for the IPL newbies and has already hit two hundred in IPL 2022. Besides KL Rahul, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have scored over 500 runs in five different seasons.

READ: Netizens heap praise on Virat Kohli as he comes back to form with a fiery half-century against GT

Here's the list of other players who have scored 500+ runs the most number of times in the IPL.