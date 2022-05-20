IPL 2022: Netizens heap praise on Virat Kohli as he comes back to form with a fiery half-century against GT

Virat Kohli scores a half-century

Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Virat Kohli came back to form in Match 67 of IPL 2022 vs Gujarat Titans (GT) on Thursday (May 19) at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Kohli scored 73 off 54 balls that included 8 fours and 2 sixes.

He took everyone on the bowlers hitting boundaries for fun. Virat Kohli reached the fifty-run landmark in just 33 balls with a brilliant six off Rashid Khan. Incidentally, both of his fifty have come against Gujarat this season.

Kohli had been going through one of his leanest runs with the bat in the league. He had brought up a half-century earlier in the tournament as well, scoring 58 off 53 balls also against the Titans but the former India and RCB captain had come under criticism for his slow scoring rate.

Kohli looked like a different batter on Thursday as he aimed to play on the front foot and attack the bowlers from the word go. Fans went crazy on social media after seeing King Kohli come back to form.

There were also some former cricketers and cricket pundits who congratulated Virat Kohli for scoring a fiery half-century.

A big knock was just around the corner and what better stage to bring it up for @imVkohli #RCBvGT #IPL2022 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) May 19, 2022

It might have come late in the IPL but this is why so many of us backed #RCB early on. May 19, 2022

KING FOR A REASON, KING OF ALL SEASONS.



Really happy to see our champ Virat Kohli is back in his ferocious form. #RCBvGT #TATAIPL pic.twitter.com/leaQ9kzwzq — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) May 19, 2022

Chasing 169, Kohli, who struck eight boundaries and two sixes, and captain Faf du Plessis (44) laid the foundation with a 115-run stand. Glenn Maxwell (40 not out off 18) provided the finishing touches as RCB romped home with eight balls remaining.