How Lalit Modi joined the Indian board and changed the face of cricket

Let's have a look at how Lalit Modi basically changed the face of Indian cricket.

Surprising one and all with his tweet, Lalit Kumar Modi, shared photos of him along with Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen. Sharing a series of photos on Twitter, he announced that Sushmita Sen was his 'better half'.

He later did clarify that the two are just dating and not married, but the photos were enough to send netizens into a frenzy.

Talking about the businessman, he is the one basically changed the face of Indian cricket. So let's have a look at how Lalit Modi not just joined the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) but also gave fans the now cash-rich tournament - the Indian Premier League (IPL).