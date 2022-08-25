Indian players who may not get a chance in the playing XI during Asia Cup

The Asia Cup 2022 gets underway on August 27. However, all eyes will be on the blockbuster India-Pakistan clash at the Dubai International Stadium.
Both teams will be heading into this clash with the unavailability of their respective pace spearheads- Jasprit Bumrah and Shaheen Afridi, who have been ruled out due to injuries.
READ: 'India are the favorites to win the Asia Cup', says former Australian cricketer Shane Watson
Nonetheless, there will be a few of the selected players who might not get a chance in the six-team competition. Without further ado, let's have a look at the Indian players who may not get a game throughout the Asia Cup.
1. Deepak Hooda
Deepak Hooda has been India’s lucky charm ever since he made his international debut in February this year. The Indian team has gone on to register 17 successive victories in limited overs which Hooda has played ever since his debut.
READ: MS Dhoni's severed head to Harbhajan Singh vs Shoaib Akhtar: Top 5 controversies in Asia Cup history
However, the Rohtak cricketer might not feature in India’s playing XI for the upcoming Asia Cup as the middle-order for the competition is already overcrowded with the likes of Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, etc. leaving less or no room for Hooda.
2. Ravichandran Ashwin
Ravichandran Ashwin's inclusion in the 15-member squad for the Asia Cup raised a few eyebrows as he hardly played any T20I for the Indian team in the last couple of years. He also had a mediocre season of the IPL in terms of his individual performance.
READ: Shah Rukh Khan to Sanjiv Goenka: 5 Richest Indians who own multiple sports teams across the world
With Ravindra Jadeja already in the squad as an off-spinner and his ability to strike the ball hard along with the great fielding standards that he has set, It would be fair to say that Ravichandran Ashwin might not get a chance in any of the matches of the Asia Cup.
3. Ravi Bishnoi
Youngster Ravi Bishnoi has succeeded in making the most of his opportunities in whatever opportunities he got throughout this year for India in white-ball cricket. Nonetheless, when it comes to a prestigious tournament like the Asia Cup.
READ: 5 top bowlers who will not be part of the upcoming Asia cup 2022
India already have three seasoned spinners in their arsenal with a quality amount of experience playing on the UAE wickets. They include the likes of finger spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja and wrist-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. Chahal has been in the form of his life since IPL 2022, and therefore, there is no way he would be benched.
4. Avesh Khan
Emerging pacer Avesh Khan is trying to make a mark consistently donning the Indian jersey. The only occasion where he got it horribly wrong was during a T20I game against the West Indies.
READ: Team India's Asia Cup winning side of 2018 - Where are they now?
Avesh would be hoping to find a place in India’s playing XI in the absence of the pace trio of Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel, who have been ruled out due to injuries, and Mohammed Shami (non-exclusion). However, with senior pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar and yorker specialist Arshdeep Singh in splendid form, Avesh might not be preferred with his not-so-impressive record at the death