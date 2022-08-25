Shah Rukh Khan to Sanjiv Goenka: 5 Richest Indians who own multiple sports teams across the world

Here are the top five richest Indians who own multiple sports franchises all over the globe.
Going by the success of IPL in India, many other nations are now following suit to bring up their own T20 leagues, and what's worth noting here is that IPL franchises are expanding and reaching out to buy stakes in foreign franchises as well. All the six franchises of the upcoming CSA T20 league are owned by IPL teams, while a majority of the franchise owners in UAE's upcoming T20 league are also Indians.
That being said, on a relatable note, let's take a look at the top five richest Indians who own multiple sports franchises across the world.
1. Shah Rukh Khan
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan not only co-owns the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) franchise, but they also have a sister franchise in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), the Trinbago Knight Riders. SRK also owns the franchise Los Angeles Knight Riders, which will take part in upcoming Major League cricket, as well as Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, which will participate in the upcoming UAE T20 league.
2. Sanjiv Goenka
Sanjiv Goenka, the chairman of RPSG Group, bought the Lucknow IPL franchise ahead of the mega auction last year. He named the franchise Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and recently they acquired the Durban franchise in CSA T20 League. Goenka also co-owns the renowned football club ATK Mohun Bagan.
3. GM Rao
GM Rao, the founder and chairman of GMR group also owns multiple sports franchises across the world, with the Dubai franchise in UAE's upcoming T20 League being the latest addition. GMR group co-owns the IPL franchise Delhi Capitals (DC), while they own Kabaddi franchise UP Yoddhas, which features in the Pro Kabaddi League, as well as Telugu Yoddhas, which is competing in the ongoing Ultimate Kho Kho league.
4. Gautam Adani
The founder and chairman of Adani Group, Gautam Adani made his foray into franchise cricket by acquiring a franchise in UAE's upcoming T20 League. Interestingly, Adani Sportsline had also tried to bid for one of the IPL franchises in the IPL 2022 mega auction but were unsuccessful in their attempts. Other renowned franchises owned by the Adani Group are Gujarat Giants, the Kho Kho team competing in the Ultimate Kho Kho League, and their namesake Gujarat Giants, which are part of PKL.
5. Mukesh Ambani
Mukesh Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Industries Ltd, is the principal owner of IPL's most successful team Mumbai Indians (MI). They recently acquired a franchise in the UAE T20 league, named 'MI Emirates', as well as the Cape Town franchise in CSA T20 League named 'MI Cape Town'.